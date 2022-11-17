With the No. 23 Oregon State football team (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) set to face Arizona State (3-7, 2-5) on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Sun Devils...

- The Sun Devils have been credited with just 44 missed tackles in the last four games (11 percent missed tackle rate) - ranked 10th and 4th in the FBS over the last five weekends.

- Jalin Conyers has 123 yards after contact in his last three games. No other tight end in the country has more than 49 in that stretch,

- Opponents have an NFL quarterback rating of just 81.4 since the start of 2021 - the 13th-lowest mark in the FBS.

- ASU's defensive linemen have combined for 28 quarterback hits this season, good for 24th among defensive lines in the FBS.

- Since 2020, ASU has been stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage on just 6.8 percent of its rushes - good for the 14th-lowest tally in the FBS.

- Ro Torrence has allowed just 165 yards to receivers in coverage this season - the lowest in the Pac-12 by 42 yards and the 16th-lowest tally in the FBS (min. 200 coverage snaps)

- Trenton Bourguet's 1.98-second average time to throw when facing the blitz is the fastest in the country (min. 40 dropbacks vs. blitz).

- X Valladay's 16 total plays over 20 yards this season (rushing and receiving) are fourth among FBS running backs.

- Elijhah Badger's 21 missed tackles forced on receptions this year are tops in the Pac-12 and sixth among FBS receivers.

- Nesta Jade Silvera has 32 solo tackles against the run this season, the most for an FBS interior lineman this season.