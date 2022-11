PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is 23rd in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. The Beavers are in the top 25 for the second time this season.

Oregon State is 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Beavers are coming off a 38-10 win over California last week in which the OSU defense limited the Golden Bears to 156 total yards, the fewest by a Beaver opponent since 2009.

OSU is also 25th in the Associated Press Top 25 and the Beavers are receiving votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

OSU is set to take on Arizona State Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Kickoff is slated for 11:15 a.m. PT (12:15 p.m. in Tempe) and the game will air live on ESPN2.

OSU Athletics