Oregon State Football By The Numbers
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) squaring off with Arizona State in the final road game of the season, BeaversEdge dives into the numbers and statistics for the squad through 10 games...
MORE: A Closer Look At ASU | EDGE POD: Talkin' Win Over Cal & Previewing ASU | 2023 Recruiting Nuggets: Who Will Enroll Early? | Bowl Projections | WATCH: Offense Meets The Media | WATCH: Defense Previews ASU
TEAM
Offense
- Oregon State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense, averaging 32.0 points per game across 10 contests.
- In terms of offensive yardage totals, OSU ranks seventh in the conference in yards per game, averaging 402.4 per contest.
- OSU ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns on the season with 25. Those 25 rank 17th nationally...
- OSU's rushing offense ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in yards per game, averaging 190 yards per contest.
- The Beavers are averaging 4.8 yards per rush, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12.
- OSU's passing offense ranks 11th in the Pac-12, averaging 212.4 yards per game.
- In terms of yards per completion, the Beavers rank third in the conference, averaging 13.3 yards per catch.
- The Beavers have the 10th-most passing touchdowns in the conference with 14.
Defense
- OSU's scoring defense allows 21.6 points per game, good for third in the conference and 36th-best nationally...
- The Beavers' defense has allowed 336.1 yards per contest, second-best in the Pac-12 and 28th in the nation...
- OSU's passing defense has allowed 229 yards per game, good for third in the conference.
- The Beavers' rush defense allows 107.1 yards per game, good for 1st in the Pac-12 and 15th nationally...
- The Beavers have tallied 12 interceptions on the season, good for second in the Pac-12, and tied for 14th nationally...
- OSU is second in the Pac-12 in fumbles recovered with nine on the season.
- OSU is eighth in the Pac-12 in sacks with 14 on the year.
- OSU is tied for 3rd in the Pac-12 with two defensive touchdowns...
Efficiency
- The Beavers convert 43% of their third down attempts (seventh in Pac-12) and 68% (fourth) of their fourth down attempts. The 68% on fourth downs ranks 13th in the nation...
- OSU ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in redzone scoring percentage at 81% (35-of-43). Additionally, OSU's touchdown % of 65% ranks 8th...
- OSU is averaging 6.5 penalties per game, which is the 6th most in the Pac-12.
Special Teams
- OSU leads the Pac-12 in average punt return yards at 18.3 yards per return. That's tied for sixth-best nationally...
- The Beavers are third in the Pac-12 in kick return average at 22.5 yards per return...
- OSU is last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (57.1%) having converted 8-of-14 on the season.
- The Beavers are averaging 45.5 yards per punt, good for 1st in the Pac-12.
INDIVIDUAL
- The Beavers have three running backs inside the top 20 in the conference in yards per game as Damien Martinez (72.9) ranks 7th, Deshaun Fenwick ranks 13th (49.1), and Jam Griffin ranks 15st (48.4).
- Martinez ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in yards per rush (6.0) while Griffin ranks eighth (5.4) and Fenwick 15th (4.6).
- Jack Colletto and Fenwick are tied for 10th in total rushing touchdowns with 10 each. Martinez ranks 15th with five and Griffin 21st with three...
- Tre'Shaun Harrison (571) & Anthony Gould (457) are 13th and 21st in the Pac-12, respectively, in receiving yards. Harrison is 14th in the Pac-12 in yards per game with 57.1 per while Gould averages 45.7 per contest.
- Silas Bolden leads the Pac-12 in kick return yards, averaging 27.5 per return... He ranks eighth best nationally as a returner...
- James Rawls is 13th in the Pac-12 in tackles for loss with 7.5 on the season.
- Sione Lolohea and Riley Sharp are tied for third in the Pac-12 in forced fumbles with two...
- Jaydon Grant and Ryan Cooper Jr. are tied for third in the Pac-12 with three interceptions each while Alex Austin and Rejzohn Wright are tied for eighth with two each... Grant & Cooper Jr.'s three interceptions each have them tied for 24th nationally while Wright and Austin are tied for 75th nationally...
- Austin, Cooper Jr., and Wright are tied for second in the conference in pass breakups with eight each. Grant & Kitan Oladapo are tied for 10th with six...
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.