With the Oregon State football team (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) squaring off with Arizona State in the final road game of the season, BeaversEdge dives into the numbers and statistics for the squad through 10 games...

Offense

- Oregon State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense, averaging 32.0 points per game across 10 contests.

- In terms of offensive yardage totals, OSU ranks seventh in the conference in yards per game, averaging 402.4 per contest.

- OSU ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns on the season with 25. Those 25 rank 17th nationally...

- OSU's rushing offense ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in yards per game, averaging 190 yards per contest.

- The Beavers are averaging 4.8 yards per rush, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12.

- OSU's passing offense ranks 11th in the Pac-12, averaging 212.4 yards per game.

- In terms of yards per completion, the Beavers rank third in the conference, averaging 13.3 yards per catch.

- The Beavers have the 10th-most passing touchdowns in the conference with 14.

Defense

- OSU's scoring defense allows 21.6 points per game, good for third in the conference and 36th-best nationally...

- The Beavers' defense has allowed 336.1 yards per contest, second-best in the Pac-12 and 28th in the nation...

- OSU's passing defense has allowed 229 yards per game, good for third in the conference.

- The Beavers' rush defense allows 107.1 yards per game, good for 1st in the Pac-12 and 15th nationally...

- The Beavers have tallied 12 interceptions on the season, good for second in the Pac-12, and tied for 14th nationally...

- OSU is second in the Pac-12 in fumbles recovered with nine on the season.

- OSU is eighth in the Pac-12 in sacks with 14 on the year.

- OSU is tied for 3rd in the Pac-12 with two defensive touchdowns...

Efficiency

- The Beavers convert 43% of their third down attempts (seventh in Pac-12) and 68% (fourth) of their fourth down attempts. The 68% on fourth downs ranks 13th in the nation...

- OSU ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in redzone scoring percentage at 81% (35-of-43). Additionally, OSU's touchdown % of 65% ranks 8th...

- OSU is averaging 6.5 penalties per game, which is the 6th most in the Pac-12.

Special Teams

- OSU leads the Pac-12 in average punt return yards at 18.3 yards per return. That's tied for sixth-best nationally...

- The Beavers are third in the Pac-12 in kick return average at 22.5 yards per return...

- OSU is last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (57.1%) having converted 8-of-14 on the season.

- The Beavers are averaging 45.5 yards per punt, good for 1st in the Pac-12.