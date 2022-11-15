Quarterback

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad... Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad -> After being waived by New Orleans on Nov. 1st, Luton was re-signed to the practice squad on Nov. 5th...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad... BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> Cooks returned to action in Houston's loss to New York after not playing the week prior and hauled in four receptions (seven targets) for 37 yards. He averaged 9.3 yards per reception and had a long reception of 25 yards... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - TBD -> After being released by the Bills and picked up by the Giants, Hodgins made his New York debut on Sunday as he hauled in two receptions for 41 yards (20.5 average). After not getting a ton of opportunity to see the field in Buffalo, Hodgins could see a lot more action with the Giants moving forward as he saw a career-high 43 snaps against Houston...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad -> Togiai is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad... Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - 3rd/4th String -> In Houston's 24-16 loss to New York, Quitoriano didn't tally any statistics, but he played a career-high 27 snaps...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 32-21 loss to Washington, Seumalo made his 10th straight start of the season at right guard, playing 50 total snaps... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> In Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo, Brandel played an extremely key role as he filled in at left tackle for Christian Darrisaw and saw 39 total snaps... He also saw six snaps via special teams... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - First/Second String -> In Arizona's 27-17 win over Los Angeles, Harlow saw three snaps at left tackle and six via special teams...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers - Practice Squad/Injured -> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...



Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 24-16 loss to the Giants, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and tallied one tackle while playing 62 total snaps... Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String -> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 31-28 loss to Green Bay... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 33-30 loss to the Vikings, Poyer was held out due to the elbow injury suffered against Green Bay two weeks prior. It's unclear when he's set to return to action, but head coach Sean McDermott said this week he's getting closer... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String -> Dunn didn't see action in Seattle's 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay...

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 25-15 win over Atlanta, Hekker punted five times for a total of 216 yards. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt, landed two inside the 20, and had a long punt of 52 yards on the evening...