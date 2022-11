PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State football is back in the national rankings following a 38-10 win over California as the Beavers checked in at No. 25 in the latest AP Poll... OSU was previously ranked No. 24 on Oct. 30th...

The AP pollsters are certainly taking Oregon State's schedule into consideration as the Beavers' three losses came to No. 7 USC, No. 10 Utah, & No. 15 Washington...

The Beavers are set to face Arizona State in Tempe on Saturday before closing out the regular season against the No. 12 Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium on Nov. 26th...

