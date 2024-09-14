GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon vs Oregon State

in other news
Oregon State vs Oregon visitors list
A look at the visitors list for Oregon State's home showdown against Oregon.
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Oregon Expert
BeaversEdge catches up with DuckSportsAuthority to learn more about the Oregon Ducks...
EDGE PODCAST: Previewing Oregon vs Oregon State & MORE
BeaversEdge previews Oregon vs Oregon State and much more!
Pac-12 Adds Fresno State, Boise State, Colorado State, & San Diego State
The Pac-12 conference now officially has six schools with four new additions...
Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Oregon
Learn more about the Oregon Ducks...
in other news
Oregon State vs Oregon visitors list
A look at the visitors list for Oregon State's home showdown against Oregon.
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Oregon Expert
BeaversEdge catches up with DuckSportsAuthority to learn more about the Oregon Ducks...
EDGE PODCAST: Previewing Oregon vs Oregon State & MORE
BeaversEdge previews Oregon vs Oregon State and much more!
Who: No. 9 Oregon (2-0) vs Oregon State (2-0)
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.
Coaches: Dan Lanning (3rd season, 24-5) vs Trent Bray (1st season, 2-0)
Spread: Oregon -17.5
How to watch: FOX
How to listen: CLICK HERE
------------------------------------------
Previewing The Matchup
WEEKLY INTERVIEWS + QUICK HITS
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan