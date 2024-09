PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (2-0) preparing for a matchup with the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (2-0) on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Ducks!

MORE: WATCH: Beaver Defense Previews Oregon | Beavers Lose Voltin For Season | Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap | Beaver Commits Week 3 Stats | WATCH: Offense Previews Oregon | Top 5 OSU-UO Games Since '98 | Quick Hits From Trent Bray's Presser