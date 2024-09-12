QUARTERBACK TEAM NAME STARS PFF GRADE Oregon State Gevani McCoy 83.6 Oregon Dillion Gabriel

74.4

ADVANTAGE: OREGON Gevani McCoy is off to a strong start this year but Dillon Gabriel has the potential to be a No. 1 draft pick this upcoming spring. We'll give the nod to the Ducks' signal caller.



RUNNING BACK TEAM NAME STARS PFF GRADE Oregon State Jamious Griffin 78.0 Oregon Jordan James

71.5