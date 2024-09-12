Oregon vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits
How do Oregon State and Oregon's starters match up as recruits? BeaversEdge takes a look below.
|TEAM
|NAME
|STARS
|PFF GRADE
|
Oregon State
|
83.6
|
Oregon
|
74.4
ADVANTAGE: OREGON
Gevani McCoy is off to a strong start this year but Dillon Gabriel has the potential to be a No. 1 draft pick this upcoming spring. We'll give the nod to the Ducks' signal caller.
|TEAM
|NAME
|STARS
|PFF GRADE
|
Oregon State
|
78.0
|
Oregon
|
71.5
ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP
On talent, James would have the advantage obviously but Griffin has been performing at a high level to start this season as well. Both running backs have been tremendous to start the 2024 season.
|TEAM
|NAME
|STARS
|PFF GRADE
|
Oregon State
|
70.0
|
Oregon State
|
54.4
|
Oregon State
|
73.1
|
Oregon
|
59.2
|
Oregon
|
59.9
|
Oregon
|
66.2
