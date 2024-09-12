PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon's biggest home game of the 2024 season is this Saturday as the Beavers host their bitter rival, the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. local time with the game televised nationally on Fox.

Unsurprisingly, it's a big recruiting weekend for the Beavers and they'll host over 50 prospects on campus this weekend BeaversEdge has learned.

Below, BeaversEdge provides a look at some of the notable prospects that will be on campus. Subscribers can find a full list of visitors on The Dam Board.

MORE: EDGE POD: Previewing UO v OSU | A Closer Look At Oregon | WATCH: Beaver Defense Previews Oregon | Beavers Lose Voltin For Season | Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap | Beaver Commits Week 3 Stats | WATCH: Offense Previews Oregon | Top 5 OSU-UO Games Since '98