With the Oregon State football team (2-0) preparing to face No. 9 Oregon (2-0) on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge delivers the second injury report of the season!

Defensive Lineman Kelze Howard

-> Howard suffered an ACL injury in practice per his X (Twitter) account and will miss the 2024 campaign.

Defensive Lineman Takari Hickle

-> Hickle suffered a season-ending lower-body injury in spring and will miss the 2024 campaign.

Wide Receiver Jamai East

-> East suffered a season-ending knee injury last week at practice. He would have been a second-team receiver, so some of the younger guys will see extended reps in his absence.

Offensive Lineman Tyler Voltin

-> After leaving the San Diego State game with an injury, Voltin posted on social media that he had suffered a torn ACL and MCL and would miss the remainder of the year. A first-time starter, Voltin showed great promise in his early reps this season.

Wide Receiver Jimmy Valsin

-> Valsin won't see the field in 2024 as he is recovering from a lower-body injury suffered in spring. Valsin was the Beavers' leading returning receiver before the injury...

Offensive Lineman Tyler Morano

-> Morano also won't play in 2024 as he's dealing with a lower-body injury from spring.

Inside Linebacker Makiya Tongue

-> After suffering a brutal knee injury a season ago that was expected to have a recovery timeline of 1-2 years, Tongue is well into his recovery process. However, it would surprise me if he returned this season due to the nature of the injury, but everyone heals differently so we'll be following up as the season progresses.

