With the Oregon State football team (2-0) set to face the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (2-0) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge catches up with our sister site DuckSportsAuthority to learn more about Oregon!

DSA Publisher Scott Reed: "The biggest factor so far this season is inconsistency on offense – especially at the offensive line spot. The Ducks lost their Rimington Award winner to the NFL Draft and his Freshman All-American replacement has had to move to guard due to injuries to Matthew Bedford and Dave Iuli. That left walk-on Charlie Pickard snapping and he struggled with blocking and the right side of the offensive line has struggled some to protect Dillon Gabriel.

Some of that looked to be cleaned up in the second half last week with a change up to the rotation and the insertion of Nishad Strother in the lineup, but there were still some protection issues. The Ducks are close to getting Bedford back which should help stabilize that some."