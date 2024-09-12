PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Oregon Expert

Brenden Slaughter
With the Oregon State football team (2-0) set to face the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (2-0) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge catches up with our sister site DuckSportsAuthority to learn more about Oregon!

1. What's been the biggest reason(s) why Oregon hasn't lived up to preseason expectations? 

DSA Publisher Scott Reed: "The biggest factor so far this season is inconsistency on offense – especially at the offensive line spot. The Ducks lost their Rimington Award winner to the NFL Draft and his Freshman All-American replacement has had to move to guard due to injuries to Matthew Bedford and Dave Iuli. That left walk-on Charlie Pickard snapping and he struggled with blocking and the right side of the offensive line has struggled some to protect Dillon Gabriel.

Some of that looked to be cleaned up in the second half last week with a change up to the rotation and the insertion of Nishad Strother in the lineup, but there were still some protection issues. The Ducks are close to getting Bedford back which should help stabilize that some."

2. What have been the biggest differences between last year's Oregon squad and this year's so far?

