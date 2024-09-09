- Head coach Trent Bray said after looking at the tape from the win over San Diego State, he liked how active the defense was, particularly on third down. Offensively, he wanted the ability to run the ball effectively and control the game. Bray mentioned that he felt they left some explosive plays out there but also liked the step up in the improvement in the passing game.

- Bray mentioned that the identity that the team has built came around during fall camp with so many new players this season. The Beavers plan to run the ball and play good defense against opponents because that's how great teams that Bray has been a part of have played their style of football.

- Bray touched on the discrepancy between the Beavers running and passing the ball, mentioning that they'll never be tilted in one direction, either towards the run or passing game. However, that's how the first two games have gone this season for the Beavers, with them leaning on the run game more; an ideal balance would be around 60-40 or 50-50 between run and pass plays.

- Bray said he was impressed with where Melvin Jordan and Isaiah Chisom are this early in the season. He particularly liked the potential and athletic ability they bring to the inside linebacker position, and they'll continue to improve as the season progresses.

- Bray praised the defensive line's disruptiveness in getting into the backfield, particularly with Thomas Collins' performance, adding that they want to make it their style of play and disrupt opposing offenses this season by getting constant penetration into the backfield.

- Bray said that a handful of coaches and players know of the significance of the rivalry against the Ducks, but they're mainly focused on showing that they compete at the highest level. The most significant factor in playing is about the team, how they're playing, and their ability to execute the game plan against Oregon.

- Bray didn't offer much of an update on Tyler Voltin, Olu Omotsho, Darrius Clemons, and Noble Thomas' statuses heading into Saturday's game against Oregon. Voltin did go down in the game against San Diego State with an undisclosed injury, while Omotsho, Clemons, and Thomas did not play against the Aztecs. However, the likely guess on their status for this weekend is that they're questionable to play.

Bray said Oregon's offense is highly talented and has plenty of playmakers. To slow them down, the goal is to play sound defense and allow their guys on defense to make plays.

- Bray added that Oregon has a lot of physical talent on defense, and the keys to having success against them on that side of the ball are to be technically sound and play with physicality at the line of scrimmage.

Bray said he's liked the improvement in the passing game from week one to week two, particularly with the execution of plays. On the defensive side of the ball, he liked the tight coverage by the secondary, making it difficult for Aztecs QB Danny O'Neil to get the ball to his playmakers.

- Bray mentioned that he's liked the pocket presence that Gevani McCoy has shown so far in the first two weeks, using his skillset to make defenders miss and avoid sacks. He also credited the offensive line's job in blocking for McCoy, keeping him upright in the pocket.

- Bray said he has confidence in McCoy's throwing ability to make a play if called upon against Oregon. Bray added he liked McCoy's ability to make clutch plays in the big games he played during his tenure at Idaho.

Bray said that the Beavers and Ducks share some similarities on offense, particularly in spreading out opposing defenses to create mismatches and plays for their athletes. The quick motions and the vertical shots down the field are also very similar, but they will help the Beavers prepare for opponents beyond this week.

Bray expects a great environment and a true home-field advantage on Saturday. He expects Reser Stadium to be loud, especially on third downs, making it hard for the Ducks to execute their game plan.

