Oregon State WBB: Beavers Cruise Past St. Mary's

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State post Elisa Mehyar caught an inbounds pass at the elbow and went up immediately for a mid-range jumper.

The freshman swished her first collegiate basket and her teammates erupted with the 4,214 fans in attendance at the cherry on top of an 80-45 victory where OSU dominated St. Mary's - one of the WCC's top teams entering the day.

The Beavers held the Gaels to 35 percent shooting and didn't allow a single visiting player to score 10 points. On the offensive end, OSU shot 51 percent from the floor, buoyed by an interior effort that saw the Beavs outscore SMC 42-18 in the paint and a season-high 20 assists with a season-low five turnovers.

"That's Beaver basketball, that's what we've been grinding to get to. I'm happy everybody got to see it and experience it today," head coach Scott Rueck said.

Sela Heide and Kelsey Rees were the driving forces behind an excellent day in the paint. Heide had a perfect 7-for-7 day from the floor for 14 points, while Rees scored 19 points while securing eight rebounds.

Kennedie Shuler picked up several of her eight assists dishing to the interior duo. The sophomore tied a career-high in helpers and set a new one with six steals. She scored 14 points to cap likely the best game of her young career.

Catarina Ferreira scored 11 points to go with 11 rebounds for her second-straight double-double. She added three steals. Four Beavs scored in double figures for the second-consecutive game and the fourth time this season. OSU is 4-0 in those games.

Oregon State heads on the road next week to take on Loyola Marymount and San Diego.

