SAN RAMON, CA (September 12, 2024) – The Pac-12 Conference Board of Directors voted unanimously to admit Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University, four respected institutions celebrated for their achievements in both academics and athletics, to the Pac-12 Conference effective July 1, 2026. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2026-27 academic year.

Following the review of the formal written applications from the four universities, Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould and the conference Board of Directors strategically evaluated each university’s application using five prioritized measures and established criteria which included academics and athletics performance; media and brand evaluation; commitment to athletics success; geography and logistics; culture and student-athlete welfare.

“For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics,” Commissioner Teresa Gould stated. “We will continue to pursue bold cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress, to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes. I am thankful to our board for their efforts to welcome Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University to the conference. An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today.”

The Pac-12 Conference has a legacy of excellence in athletics and academics. It has produced championship-caliber individuals both on and off the field and will continue its lineage with the additions of Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University.

Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy and Washington State University President Kirk Schulz added in a joint statement: “We are honored to welcome the distinguished leadership of Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp, Colorado State University President Amy Parsons, California State University, Fresno President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, and San Diego State University President Dr. Adela de la Torre to the Pac-12 Board of Directors. We eagerly anticipate their uniquely insightful contributions during this transformative era for the conference and collegiate athletics.”

United with Oregon State and Washington State Universities, the four new members of the conference recognize the importance of strategic and innovative thinking. All six are committed to taking unconventional approaches to ensure the success of the conference and its member institutions in addition to providing incredible experiences for student-athletes.

Oregon State University and Washington State University are currently operating as members of the Pac-12 Conference as part of a NCAA two-year grace period and will continue to do so for the 2025-26 academic season before the four new members officially join. The collective six universities will collaboratively chart additional membership and other future conference considerations.

