Oregon State WR Coach Kefense Hynson Hired By Tampa Bay

Oregon State wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Kefense Hynson is on the move as BeaversEdge has confirmed reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired him.

Hynson was one of the Beavers' longest-tenured coaches (along with head coach Trent Bray). The duo arrived as assistants on Jonathan Smith's inaugural staff in 2018.

He notably served as Oregon State's interim head coach after Smith departed at the end of the 2023 regular season. He led the Beavers in the Sun Bowl against Notre Dame while Bray was preparing to take over. He was also one of the few assistants who stayed in Corvallis following the staff departure.

Before Oregon State, Hynson was the receivers coach for Hawaii and Norfolk State and the co-OC/WR coach for Montana and Yale. He also played at Western Washington, Minnesota-Mankeo, Boise State, and Willamette.

Hynson Notables

- 151 Receptions by Trevon Bradford in OSU career, 10th in program history

-1,904 Receiving yards by Bradford, 10th all-time at OSU

- Five receivers during his tenure rank in top-33 in OSU history for receiving yards

- Isaiah Hodgins finished career second for OSU career touchdowns receiving (20), sixth for career receptions (176), and seventh for career yards (2,322)

-Tre’Shaun Harrison ended OSU career with 1,147 receiving yards, 29th at OSU

- Anthony Gould ended his OSU career 20th with 1,360 receiving yards

- Timmy Hernandez ended his career with 1,259 receiving yards, good for 26th

- Silas Bolden recorded 1,076 receiving yards in his tenure at OSU, good for 33rd