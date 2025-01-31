Where Oregon State MBB Ranks In Latest NCAA NET Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Film Room: DB Sean Craig | Offer Roundup Jan. 2025 | Where OSU's 2026 Class Ranks | Beavers Land 2026 RB Lamarcus Bell | Where OSU MBB Ranks In NET | 2025 Beaver Baseball Preview

Sitting at 16-7, the Oregon State men's basketball team checked in at No. 61 in the latest NCAA Net Rankings, down seven spots following the loss to Gonzaga.

The FULL NET RANKINGS CAN BE FOUND HERE

The Beavers and head coach Wayne Tinkle are in the thick of the WCC race. They are 16-7 (6-4 WCC), with wins over Utah Tech, Weber State, Western Oregon, Cal State Fullerton, UC Davis, Idaho, UC Irvine, Sacramento State, Charleston, Oakland, Portland, San Diego, Pacific, Gonzaga, Pepperdine, and Santa Clara and losses to Oregon, North Texas, Nebraska, LMU, Santa Clara, San Francisco, and Gonzaga.

Net rankings are one of the primary metrics the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee utilizes, so you want your ranking to be high, similar to RPI...

Oregon State is back in action Thursday, February 6th against Washington State at Gill Coliseum...

MORE: Film Room: EDGE Logan Knapp | Film Room: TE T'Andre Waverly | Beaver Football Transfer Rankings | WATCH: Beaver Baseball Previews 2025 | A Decade Of OSU Recruiting Classes | Film Room: TE Cody Siegner