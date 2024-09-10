Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap
With week one of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a look at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> In Green Bay's 34-29 loss to Philly in San Paulo, Musgrave failed to bring in either of his targets from quarterback Jordan Love. With Love set to miss a couple of weeks with an injury, backup quarterback Malik Willis could look his way early and often as a safety valve in the weeks to come.
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 47-10 loss to New Orleans, Hekker was called on early and often, punting five times for 191 yards. He averaged 38.2 yards per punt and had a long punt of 53 yards on the afternoon. It could be a long season for Carolina, so expect Hekker to have a busy season...
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Making his debut for the Colts, Gould wasn't targeted in the passing game by QB Anthony Richardson in his seven offensive snaps, but also saw nine snaps on the kick return and punt return teams.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> In Dallas' 33-17 win over Cleveland, Cooks hauled in four of his seven targets from QB Dak Prescott for 40 yards and a touchdown. Cooks is firmly entrenched as the No. 2 WR behind CeeDee Lamb and should have ample volume in Dallas' passing offense this season.
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> In New Orleans' 47-10 win over Carolina, Fuaga started at left tackle and played 66 snaps. He didn't allow any QB sacks, pressures, or hurries and also saw seven snaps on special teams.
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> Austin only saw special teams action in New England's 16-10 win over Cincinnati, playing eight snaps across kick coverage and punt return.
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 20-17 win over Jacksonville, Poyer started at free safety and played 53 snaps. He tied for the second-most tackles on defense with six...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Making his NFL debut with the Green Bay Packers, Oladapo saw six snaps on the kickoff return team.
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> In Minnesota's 28-6 win over New York, Brandel started at left guard and played 55 snaps. He allowed zero sacks, pressures, or hurries...
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After finding a home with the New York Giants the past couple of seasons, and tallying 58 receptions for 622 yards and seven scores during his tenure, Hodgins was cut by the Giants during the last round of cuts. He was quickly signed to the practice squad but could be eyeing a new situation with the suddenly crowded NY receiver room.
DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> After spending the 2023 campaign with the Tennesse Titans, Peko signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions in May. Nearing the back nine of his career, Peko has been a consistent defensive lineman in the NFL, playing in nine seasons and having career marks of 56 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. He'll be a depth piece for the contending Lions but could see action if injuries occur.
FB Jack Colletto - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Colletto is currently on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad... He signed a reserve/futures contract in January with the Steelers and was immediately signed to the PS after not making the 53-man roster.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo recently suffered an upper-body injury and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks per reports.
