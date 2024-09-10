With week one of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a look at the Beavers in the NFL!

TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 34-29 loss to Philly in San Paulo, Musgrave failed to bring in either of his targets from quarterback Jordan Love. With Love set to miss a couple of weeks with an injury, backup quarterback Malik Willis could look his way early and often as a safety valve in the weeks to come.

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 47-10 loss to New Orleans, Hekker was called on early and often, punting five times for 191 yards. He averaged 38.2 yards per punt and had a long punt of 53 yards on the afternoon. It could be a long season for Carolina, so expect Hekker to have a busy season...

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Making his debut for the Colts, Gould wasn't targeted in the passing game by QB Anthony Richardson in his seven offensive snaps, but also saw nine snaps on the kick return and punt return teams.

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> In Dallas' 33-17 win over Cleveland, Cooks hauled in four of his seven targets from QB Dak Prescott for 40 yards and a touchdown. Cooks is firmly entrenched as the No. 2 WR behind CeeDee Lamb and should have ample volume in Dallas' passing offense this season.

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> In New Orleans' 47-10 win over Carolina, Fuaga started at left tackle and played 66 snaps. He didn't allow any QB sacks, pressures, or hurries and also saw seven snaps on special teams.

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> Austin only saw special teams action in New England's 16-10 win over Cincinnati, playing eight snaps across kick coverage and punt return.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 20-17 win over Jacksonville, Poyer started at free safety and played 53 snaps. He tied for the second-most tackles on defense with six...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Making his NFL debut with the Green Bay Packers, Oladapo saw six snaps on the kickoff return team.

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> In Minnesota's 28-6 win over New York, Brandel started at left guard and played 55 snaps. He allowed zero sacks, pressures, or hurries...