PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Ranking The Top 5 Games Between Oregon State & Oregon Since 1998

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (2-0) set to face off with Oregon (2-0) on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge gives their Top 5 contests between the Beavers and Ducks since 1998...

MORE: Quick Hits From Trent Bray's Presser | WATCH: Trent Bray Press Conference | Snap Counts + Takeaways vs SDSU | Team Grades & Top Performers vs SDSU | 5 Takeaways vs SDSU

James Rodgers helped the Beavers win their last matchup in Autzen Stadium in 2007...
James Rodgers helped the Beavers win their last matchup in Autzen Stadium in 2007... (AP)

Honorable Mentions

2004: Oregon State 50, Oregon 21:

-> One of Oregon State's most lopsided wins in the series came in 2004 when the Beavers, led by QB Derek Anderson, WR Mike Hass, and DT Bill Swancutt, had their way with Oregon in every facet of the game. Anderson threw for over 350 yards, Hass caught two touchdowns and 159 yards, and Swancutt has three sacks, a forced fumble, an INT, and a 17-yard reception on a fake field goal. After a 1-4 start, the dominating victory over the Ducks gave the Beavers a berth in the Insight Bowl, where they would defeat Notre Dame 38-21.

2006: Oregon State 30, Oregon 28:

-> Following a 2-3 start, Oregon State won eight of its next nine games, including this matchup in Reser Stadium, en route to its best win total since the Fiesta Bowl season. Behind Matt Moore, Yvenson Bernard, and a stout defense, the Beavers won a thriller in Corvallis in their penultimate regular-season game. Alexis Serna nailed the game-winning field goal with 1:12 left and OSU partially blocks Oregon's FG just minutes later to preserve the win. Following the victory over Oregon, the Beavers would go on to beat Hawaii and Missouri to finish the season with an impressive 10-4 mark.

2013: No. 12 Oregon 36, Oregon State 35

-> While it was a bitterly tough defeat for Oregon State, the 2013 matchup was truly an exciting contest and a highly unexpected thriller... Oregon was flying high with Marcus Mariota while OSU was coming off a 69-27 drubbing at the hands of Washington. However, none of that season's previous history mattered as Sean Mannion, Brandin Cooks, and Terron Ward nearly pulled off a stunner at Autzen, falling in the game's final seconds. The Beavers went on to defeat Boise State in the Hawaii Bowl...

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2ZRU0RuZi1VVzBVP2ZlYXR1cmU9c2hhcmVkP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzhRWHUzZ25vS2t3P2ZlYXR1cmU9c2hhcmVkP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzhfUl9QRE92c1FBP2ZlYXR1cmU9c2hhcmVkP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

No. 5: 2009: No. 7 Oregon 37, No. 13 Oregon State 33

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1BEUmJXNWxiclZvP2ZlYXR1cmU9c2hhcmVkP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Dubbed the "War for the Roses", the winner was guaranteed a berth in the Rose Bowl. While this was the second straight season that the Beavers needed a win against the Ducks to reach the Rose Bowl, it didn't come to fruition.

If there were two defining moments in the second of the Mike Riley era, it was the 2008 and 2009 games against Oregon. All the Beavers needed to do was win one of them, and they would have reached a Rose Bowl, pushing the program to new heights. While the 2008 matchup wasn't all that competitive, the 2009 one was one of the series' best.

Despite being an Oregon State loss, the Beavers played an incredible game in Autzen Stadium as Sean Canfield and Co. nearly led OSU to the Roses. While the Rodgers brothers had themselves a day, it was Jerimiah Masoli, LaMichael James, and LeGarrette Blount who carried the Ducks to a narrow victory.

This one comes in at No. 5 as there will never be another matchup for the Roses as the Pac-12 Championship and the ultimate collapse of the conference eliminated the chance of that possibility...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9yYW5raW5nLXRoZS10b3AtNS1nYW1lcy1iZXR3ZWVuLW9y ZWdvbi1zdGF0ZS1vcmVnb24tc2luY2UtMTk5OC0xIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvcmVnb25zdGF0 ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJhbmtpbmctdGhlLXRvcC01LWdhbWVz LWJldHdlZW4tb3JlZ29uLXN0YXRlLW9yZWdvbi1zaW5jZS0xOTk4LTEmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzEzNSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=