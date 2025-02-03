Beavers Ranked Seventh By NCBWA To Open 2025

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball has its fourth top-10 ranking to open 2025 as the Beavers will enter the season seventh per the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), which released its preseason top-30 on Monday.

The Beavers are also seventh per D1Baseball.com, ninth by Baseball America and 10th per Perfect Game.

The Beavers finished the 2024 season with a 45-16 record, advancing to the program’s ninth NCAA Super Regional.

Oregon State opens the 2025 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Xavier in Surprise, Ariz.

