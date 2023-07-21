The Salinas (CA) native announced early on Friday morning that he was flipping his commitment away from the Beavers and committing to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame recently began pursuing Saldate over the last few weeks and was doing so quietly. However, in the last 48-72 hours, it became evident that there was a lot of steam picking up for Saldate to potentially land at Notre Dame, at least on our end of things.

Either way, Saldate is a tough loss for the Beavers, who saw him commit to the program at the end of May.

“I was like, ‘There are going to be more offers, and if Notre Dame was one of them, I would never pass that up,’” Saldate said to our Notre Dame sister site. He also posted a statement on Twitter saying;

"I want to thank the whole Oregon State football staff for everything they've done for my family and me. I am very grateful to Coach Smith, Coach Fense, and the rest of the staff for believing in my talents and providing me with an opportunity to play football at the next level. After much consideration with my family, I have decided to DECOMMIT from Oregon State. With that being said, after a great conversation with head coach Marcus Freeman and coach Chansi Stuckey. I have been offered a full-ride scholarship, and as a result of that, I will be committing to the University of Notre Dame."

With Saldate no longer in the class, Oregon State holds one wide receiver commitment from Puyallup (WA) prospect Malachi Durant. They hold 10 commitments total in the 2024 recruiting cycle.