Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith received another big boost for the 2023 campaign on Sunday evening as redshirt-junior defensive lineman James Rawls announced via Twitter that he's coming back next season...

"After intense prayer and discussions with my family and loved ones, I have made a secure decision to complete my final year of eligibility at Oregon State," Rawls said. "My fellow brothers and I have a mission to accomplish: Win The Pac-12 Championship!

"Beaver Nation has gifted me with unparalleled opportunities to thrive on and off the football field, and I am deeply thankful! As I prepare to return to Reser Stadium for my final season, I am lit to claim the ultimate victory. Let's turn up Beaver Nation!

The 6-foot-2, 282-pounder is coming off his best season as a Beaver, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention after finishing with a team-best 10 tackles for loss in 2022. He also tallied 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four quarterback hurries.

Several Beavers have already indicated their decisions in regard to next season with Kitan Oladapo and Rawls returning, and Alex Austin declaring for the NFL Draft.

Omar Speights, Isaac Hodgins, Deshaun Fenwick, and Riley Sharp are in the pool of yet to be decided...