Oregon State Baseball: Where Hjerpe, Melton, & Boyd Rank As Draft Prospects

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the MLB Draft set to begin on July 17th, BeaversEdge takes a look at where some of Oregon State's top baseball prospects are ranked...

MORE: Edge Top 25 For 2022: No. 15 Jack Colletto | Who Could Be Oregon State's Next Commit? | Where Oregon State's 2023 Class Ranks