Where Oregon State's 2023 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings

With the Oregon State football team recently landing multiple commitments in the 2023 class, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where OSU's class ranks in the Pac-12 and nationally...

Nearly halfway through June, the Oregon State football program currently finds itself with 12 commitments in the 2023 class. That's seven more pledges than when we did the first edition of this story back in mid-June.

Those pledges are tight ends Cooper Jensen & Dorian Thomas, quarterback Aidan Chiles, defensive ends Zakaih Saez & Kelze Howard, defensive tackle Thomas Collins, wide receivers David Wells, Zachary Card, and Tastean Reddicks, offensive lineman Jacob Anderson, and defensive backs William Lee and Andre Jordan.

In terms of rank in the Pac-12, OSU currently stands 9th, which is a +1 bump compared to last month.

As far as the national rankings go, the Beavers currently find themselves tied for 62nd nationally, which represents a +14 bump. OSU has 600 total recruiting points, ahead of schools such as Ole Miss and Auburn, but trailing schools such as Mississippi State.

This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.