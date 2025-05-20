Wilson Weber Named A Buster Posey Award Semifinalist

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State senior Wilson Weber has been selected as one of 13 semifinalists for the 2025 Buster Posey Award, it was announced on Monday. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top catcher.

Weber, who hails from Gresham, Ore., is hitting .332 this season, totaling 11 doubles with two triples, 10 home runs and 49 runs batted in. He’s collected 16 hits in the month of May alone, adding 22 RBI with six home runs and three doubles.

Weber has played in 52 of the Beavers’ 54 games this season, making 49 starts behind the plate. Defensively, he has committed just two errors while posting a .996 fielding percentage. He has also thrown out 15 runners attempting to steal.

The honor is voted upon by collegiate head coaches and communications contacts at NCAA Division I programs. Finalists will be announced on June 5. The three finalists will be invited to Wichita, Kansas on June 26 when the winner will be announced.

Weber is aiming to become the second Beaver to earn the honor following Adley Rutschman in 2019.

OSU Athletics