Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections (5/21)

With D1 Baseball and Baseball America coming out with their most recent field of 64 projection coming out this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this late-May projection.
D1Baseball Projection
In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team jumped three spots and checks in at the No. 9 overall seed.
The pairing would be very, very intriguing as the Beavers' national seed pairing would be the Oregon Ducks at the No. 8 seed. That means the Beavers wouldn't have to travel across the country should they and Oregon win their respective regionals.
The Beavers would have Northeastern, Oklahoma State, and Sacramento State in the Corvallis Regional.
OSU is idle this week ahead of selection Monday...
Baseball America Projection
In the Baseball America projection, Oregon State is slated to be the No. 11 seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional and paired with the Nashville Regional. The Beavers would have UC Irvine, Arizona State, and Nevada in their regional.
