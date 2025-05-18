2026 RB Braylon Toliver Commits to Oregon State

Oregon State's second official visit weekend of the 2026 recruiting cycle has been successful. On Sunday afternoon, the Beavers added to their class. Erie (CO) running back Braylon Toliver announced his commitment to the Beavers after completing his official visit.

Toliver is the fourth commitment in the Beavers' recruiting class, joining quarterback Deagan Rose, wide receiver Cynai Thomas, and defensive end Noah Tishendorf.

He's the second running back to commit to Oregon State this cycle, as they previously held a commitment from in-state prospect LaMarcus Bell. Bell decommitted from the program on May 2.

Toliver committed to Oregon State mostly over FCS powerhouse North Dakota State but also held offers from Air Force, Army, Ball State, Fordham, Montana State, Navy, Portland State, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Yale.



