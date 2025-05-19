Published May 19, 2025
Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (41-12-1) coming off a 4-0 week that included a sweep of LBSU and a win over Portland, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where the Beavers are in the national rankings...

MORE: Beavs Land 2026 RB | Inside The Dam: Notes, Offers, Visits | The 3-2-1: Beavers Make Case For National Seed | WATCH: Beavers Talk Sweep Of LBSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk G2 Win Over LBSU | WBB: Beavers Add Lizzy Williamson | OV Preview: May 16 | Spring Recap: TE | Spring Recap: RB

Advertisement
Oregon State Baseball Ranks 5/19
OrganizationRank+/-Full T-25

D1Baseball

7th

N/A

Top-25

Baseball America

11th

N/A

Top-25

Perfect Game

8th

+1

Top-25

BONUS (RPI RANK)

6th

N/A

RANKS

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter