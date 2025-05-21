Oregon State Commit Noah Tishendorf Recaps OV

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Over the weekend, among Oregon State's official visitors on campus was three-star defensive tackle commitment Noah Tishendorf. As the lone committed prospect on campus for the Beavers, it was a different official visit for Tishendorf than it was for an uncommitted prospect, but still a fun one.
On Tuesday, BeaversEdge caught up with Tishendorf to discuss his experience on campus this past weekend.
"The visit was amazing," Tishendorf told BeaversEdge. "It was so much fun, highlights of the trip were spending so much time with all the coaches and players," he added. "Talking schemes with Bray and Tuiaki and then seeing even more of the campus I hadn’t seen."