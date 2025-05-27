Updated list of Oregon State Football Official Visitors (5/27/25)

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After a quiet holiday weekend, the Oregon State Football coaching staff will be back at it, hosting recruits this weekend on campus. The Beavers, between May and June, will be hosting over 30 recruits on campus in hopes of adding to their 2026 recruiting class.

