Updated list of Oregon State Football Official Visitors (5/27/25)

After a quiet holiday weekend, the Oregon State Football coaching staff will be back at it, hosting recruits this weekend on campus. The Beavers, between May and June, will be hosting over 30 recruits on campus in hopes of adding to their 2026 recruiting class.
May 2
- WR Cynai Thomas (Archbishop Riordan - CA) -- Oregon State commit
- WR Malcolm Watkins (Frontier - CA)
- LB Beau Jandreau (Hamilton - AZ)
- S Niko Jandreau (Hamilton - AZ) -- Since has committed to Oklahoma
May 9
- OT Tristan Comer (Freeland - MI)
- WR Ayson Theus (Duncanville - TX)
- WR EJ Morgan (Central East - CA)
- CB Jamareis Conyers (Sumner - FL)
May 16
- RB Braylon Toliver (Erie - CO) -- Committed to Oregon State
- TE Arley Morrell (Pratt - KS)
- OT Daniel McMorris (Norman North - OK)
- OT Kole Cronin (Bishop Manogue - NV)
- DE Adel Dorr (Issaquah - WA)
- DT Noah Tishendorf (Lakeridge - OR) -- Oregon State commit
- LB Lance McGee (Davis - WA)
May 30
- OL Braylon Ellison (Boonville - MO)|
- DE Jordyn Crites (Friendswood - TX)
- LB Bryson Castile (Bowie - TX)
- LB Ramzak Fruean (Bethel - WA)
- CB Truly Bell (Pittsburg - CA)
- CB Cammeron Purnell (Lincoln - CA)
June 6
- OT Justin Morales (Franklin - TX)
- DL Reece Beck (Ponte Verda - FL)
- CB Kai Wheaton (Allen - TX)
- S Isaiah Williams (Fort Bend Marshall - TX)
June 20
- QB Deagen Rose (Clovis - CA) -- Oregon State commit
- WR Rasean Jones (Baker City - OR)
- CB Donovan Dumore (Buchanan - CA)
- S Davis Kinney (Fort Bend Travis - TX)
