With the No. 9 Oregon State baseball team (31-9, 10-7 Pac-12) returning to Goss Stadium for a three-game series against the Oregon Ducks, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State is 19-1 at home this season.

- The Beavers have at hit at least one home run in 22 consecutive games. For perspective, the 2014 Beavers, who featured current Major League outfielder Michael Conforto, hit 21 home runs the entire season.

- Thirty-six of the 78 home runs have come at home, the most since at least 1999. That surpasses the 2023 team, which hit 35 over 29 games.

- Travis Bazzana comes into the series needing two home runs to tie Jim Wilson (1982) for the most in a single season at OSU. He's also four walks shy of breaking the OSU career record, currently held at 156 by Adley Rutschman (2017-19) and Garret Forrester (2021-23).

- The Beavers recorded five extra-base hits in Tuesday's game. OSU has recorded three or more extra-base hits in 31 of 40 games this year.

- Aiden May, Friday's probable starter, is 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 innings at Goss this season. He has allowed 11 hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts.

- Dallas Macias has hit safely in 20 of his last 23 games. The sophomore is 30-for-96 (.313) over that stretch, with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 RBI.

- Bazzana has hit safely in 34 of his 39 games played this season. He has reached base safely in all 39 games.

- Bridger Holmes was named to the NCBWA's Stopper of the Year watch list Wednesday. He is tied for fifth in the nation with eight saves.

- OSU is 22-4 when scoring first.

