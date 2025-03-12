Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Midweek Series vs Washington State

With the Oregon State baseball team (11-3) set to host Washington State (5-11) for the final matchup of a two-game home series at Goss Stadium, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

Wednesday's matchup marks the 456th between the teams. Washington State owns the all-time edge, 234-218-3.

- The Beavers, however, hold a 119-81 advantage in games played in Corvallis.

- Oregon State has won 17 of the last 22 games played between the teams in Corvallis dating back to 2011. That includes three-game sweeps in 2015, 2017 and 2019 but the Cougars did take 2-of-3 at Goss Stadium in 2023.

- The 15 runs marked the most for the Beavers in the series since an 18-4 win at home on April 26, 2019.

- The nine runs in the fourth inning marked a season-high for the Beavers.

- Wilson Weber’s six runs batted in marked the senior’s career high.

- Trent Caraway singled to extend his hit streak to 14 games.

- Oregon State’s starters have allowed just one earned run in 21 2/3 innings at home in 2025. They’ve combined for 27 strikeouts to just five walks.

- OSU’s opponents have now gone 10 consecutive games without committing an error.

- The Beavers’ 14 walks marked a season-high.

- Carson McEntire came off the bench and recorded his first career hit in the win.

- Adam Haight made his second career appearance and closed out the game with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

- The Beavers have allowed six runs in their last five games. OSU has scored 33 runs over that stretch.

- Oregon State’s offense has recorded at least one home run in 10 consecutive games.

- Tyce Peterson started his first career game at first base on Tuesday.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 3: Offense Wins The Day | WATCH: Spring Football Day 3 | Spring Football Video Day 3 | Offer Roundup Early March | Baseball Sweeps San Diego | WBB Takes Down San Fran On Buzzer-Beater