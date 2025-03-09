Oregon State WBB: Rees' Buzzer-Beater Lifts Beavers To Tourney Win Over SF

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LAS VEGAS – Kelsey Rees prolonged her collegiate career at least one more day, hitting a game-winning shot to knock off San Francisco 61-59 in Sunday’s WCC quarterfinal.

“Sometimes the game is not your game,” said Rees, who didn’t make a basket until beating the buzzer, “but it’s your moment.”

The Beavers controlled much of the game, leading for over 28 minutes and building a 17-point advantage early in the third quarter. However, the Dons stormed back, tying the game at 59-59 with under two minutes to play before Rees won it.

Catarina Ferreira led the Beavers with 19 points and seven rebounds, making 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Sela Heide provided a strong presence inside with nine points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Ally Schimel and AJ Marotte scored eight points apiece.

Oregon State shot 46.3% from the field and knocked down 50% (7-of-14) of its three-point attempts. The Beavers dominated inside, outscoring San Francisco 18-6 in the paint, while also holding a 35-29 rebounding advantage.

The Beavs’ defense was a difference-maker, holding USF to 29.1 percent shooting from the floor. OSU forced WCC First Team choice Freja Worth to take 16 shots to score 18 points. Worth’s 25 percent shooting day was her second-worst of the season and her lowest percentage against a conference team.

Despite the Dons’ late surge, Oregon State’s defense also held firm in the closing moments. The Beavers forced a shot-clock violation on San Francisco’s final possession, setting up Rees’ decisive basket.

The Beavers move on to the Credit Union 1 WCC Championship semifinals where they battle top-seeded Gonzaga.

OSU Athletics