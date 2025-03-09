Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Complete Sweep Of San Diego

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Ethan Kleinschmit scattered four hits and a run in 5 2/3 innings and Dallas Macias hit his first home run of the season to send eighth-ranked Oregon State to a sweep of San Diego with a 5-2 win on Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Kleinschmit and five Oregon State (10-3) relievers combined to limit the Toreros to six hits and two runs while striking out nine. The last came as San Diego loaded the bases against Laif Palmer, who promptly got Isaiah Lane swinging to end the game.

Kleinschmit, making his first start as a Beaver at Goss Stadium, picked up the win to improve to 2-1. Palmer, meanwhile, earned the save, his first.

Macias broke open what was a 2-1 game with a three-run blast in the eighth inning to push Oregon State to a four-run lead. He battled San Diego’s Hayden Cody to a three-run count before finding the bleachers in right for his first long ball of the season.

OSU scored first when Aiva Arquette singled home Macias with a single in the third inning. Wilson Weber made it 2-0 in the fourth when grounding out to short.

The Toreros got on the board in the sixth when Austin Smith doubled but AJ Hutcheson, the first of five OSU relievers, got out of the inning on a ground ball.

Andrew Mosiello worked four innings for San Diego in a start, scattering four hits and two runs. He took the loss to drop to 0-2.

Next Up

Oregon State and Washington State play the first of two Tuesday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. Watch it live on Portland’s CW, the KOIN+ app and Pac-12 Insider on Amazon, Plex and other applications. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT and tickets are available by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Easton Talt reached on his fifth bunt single of the season in the fourth.

• Trent Caraway extended his hit streak to 13 games with a single in the fifth.

• The Beavers wore their orange uniforms for the first time this season.

• Dawson Santana made his first career start, seeing action at second base and batting in the ninth spot of the order.

