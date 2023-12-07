PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Pat Casey, who guided Oregon State to three national championships and 900 victories, will be a part of the 2024 College Baseball Hall of Fame Class, it was announced Thursday by the College Baseball Foundation.

Casey and 11 others will be inducted into the 2024 class on Feb. 15, 2024 in Overland Park, Kansas. The class is comprised of players, coaches, umpires and administrators from all levels of college baseball. The group will comprise the 16th class to be recognized.

Casey guided the Beavers to national titles in 2006, 2007 and 2018, making OSU one of just two programs nationally with three titles this century. He ended his Oregon State career in 2018, with his 900th Beaver win coming in a 5-0 victory over Arkansas to clinch that season’s national championship.

His 900 victories rank sixth all-time in Pac-12 history.

He came to Corvallis in 1995, and led Oregon State to Pac-10/12 titles five times. OSU’s first postseason appearance under him came in 2005 when the Beavers advanced to Omaha for the first time since 1952. Oregon State went to the College World Series again the next two years, winning back-to-back titles, and played in an NCAA Regional 12 times during his tenure.

More than 100 Beavers were selected in the MLB Draft during Casey’s tenure, of which more than 20 eventually made it to the Major League level.

Casey was named the National Coach of the Year in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2017 and 2018. He was selected as the conference’s Coach of the Year in 2005, 2006, 2011, 2013 and 2017.

Casey guided the Beavers to 50 or more wins four times, including a school-record 56 in 2017. OSU won 40 or more games nine times during his tenure, all coming over the last 14 seasons of his coaching career.

Prior to the 2010 season, he was selected as the top collegiate coach of the previous decade by Baseball America as Oregon State was named the No. 2 program over that stretch. He and his wife, Susan, were recognized with the 2009 Nell and John Wooden Coaching Achievement Award.

Casey spent seven seasons at George Fox prior to leading OSU in 1995. He went 171-114-1 (.600) at George Fox, and amassed a 1,071-572-7 (.651) record in 31 total seasons as a collegiate head coach.

