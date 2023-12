PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following the departure of former head coach Jonathan Smith, the Beavers have their fifth decommitment amongst the 2024 recruiting class as Hawaii offensive lineman Rustin Young announced he was backing off his pledge to OSU.

"I would like to thank Oregon State University and the entire city of Corvallis for the love that I have been shown by all of you. With the recent changes, I will be decommitting from Oregon State University."



Young joins running back Makhi Frazier, defensive back Andrew Brinson, defensive lineman Kekai Burnett, and offensive lineman Payton Stewart as members of the '24 class to re-evaluate their options...

The Beavers still hold OL pledges from Dylan Sikorski, Rakeem Johnson, and Terrell Kim and 10 commitments in total...

