PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the 2023 Oregon State regular season now in the books, BeaversEdge takes a look at the offseason movement within the program as far as guys who have hit the transfer portal, decommitments from the 2024 recruiting class, incoming transfers, staff changes, and much more...

This story will be updated...

MORE: Pair Of OSU Pledges To Visit MSU | Beavers Set To Host B12 Transfer DB | Assistant Coach Hotboard | Kyle DeVan As OL | Ryan Gunderson As OC | Makhi Frazier Decommits | DC HOTBOARD | Beavers Lose Commitment From Kekai Burnett | Beavers Offer A Pair Of DL | WATCH: Hynson + Players Talk Bowl Game & MORE