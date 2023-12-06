PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Transfer QB Hotboard v1.0 | Jermod McCoy Enters Portal | 4 Beavers Named First Team P12 | OSU Football Offseason Movement Tracker

After an impressive season that saw him emerge as one of the brightest up-and-coming tight ends in the country, Oregon State sophomore Jack Velling has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 241-pounder is coming off a standout and breakout sophomore campaign where he caught 29 receptions for 438 yards and eight touchdowns.

This came on the heels of a true freshman season in 2022 where in place of the injured Luke Musgrave caught 16 passes for 281 yards and three scores...

With Velling no longer in the fold, the Beavers have Jermaine Terry, Gabe Milbourn, and Cooper Jensen as scholarship tight ends.

He joins Jermod McCoy, DJ Uiagalelei, and Aidan Chiles as the Beavers who have entered the portal this offseason. Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage and follow along with our offseason movement tracker!

MORE: Pair Of OSU Pledges To Visit MSU | Beavers Set To Host B12 Transfer DB | Assistant Coach Hotboard | Kyle DeVan As OL | Ryan Gunderson As OC