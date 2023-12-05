PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State true freshman defensive back Jermod McCoy announced on Tuesday that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.



"After much prayer and discussions with my family, I've decided to enter my name into the transfer portal," McCoy said on social media.

McCoy is the third Beaver to do so, joining quarterbacks Aidan Chiles and DJ Uiagalelei...

Playing in all 12 games, McCoy was one of the Beavers' most impactful true freshmen as he provided great depth to the secondary and earned four starts on the season. He finished with 16 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Only Kitan Oladapo, Akili Arnold, Jaden Robinson, and Ryan Cooper Jr. played more snaps in the defensive backfield...

Considering that Oladapo, Robinson, and Cooper are all out of eligibility after the bowl game, McCoy's loss is significant. He'll have three years of eligibility at his next stop...

