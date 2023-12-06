PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

A pair of Oregon State players entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon as redshirt junior defensive back Akili Arnold and junior linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold became the fifth and sixth players to seek the portal.

Mascarenas-Arnold is coming off an All-Pac-12 First Team season where he finished second in the conference in tackles with 107 on the season. He also had 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Arnold is coming off a season where he finished fourth on the team in tackles with 60, while also adding two tackles for loss, half a sack, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble.



