Oregon State Official Visit Profile: LB Beau Jandreau

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR

With official visits beginning in less than a month for Oregon State, BeaversEdge over the next several weeks will be going one-by-one, taking a closer look at the prospects who have scheduled trips to Corvallis.

Today, we start with linebacker Beau Jandreau, a three-star prospect of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona. Jandreau is ranked by Rivals as a top-10 player in the state of Arizona and a top-75 linebacker nationally.

MORE: Baseball Postseason Projections | Carey Set For NCAAs | Carey Wins AAI Award | Beavers Take Down UCLA | Day 12 Nuggets: Defense Strikes Back | WATCH: Day 12 Interviews | WATCH: Day 12 Highlights | 2026 ATH Schedules OSU OV