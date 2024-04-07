PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Our look at Oregon State's 2025 recruiting efforts, we move onto the tight end position. The Beavers previously held a commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle from Oregon State legacy Baron Naone. However, following the departure of Jonathan Smith and the previous regime, Naone backed off his commitment.

That being said, Naone remains a notable target at the tight end position for the Beavers alongside several other prospects.

Below, BeaversEdge takes a look at a few names to know at the tight end position going forward for the Beavers.