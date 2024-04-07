PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Gavin Turley and Elijah Hainline each homered and recorded three hits to send fifth-ranked Oregon State to a 9-7 win over Arizona State Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. With the win, the Beavers swept the three-game series over the Sun Devils.

Hainline hit a two-run home run in the third and Turley went deep for a solo shot in the seventh as Oregon State (26-4 overall, 8-3 Pac-12 Conference) won its 19th consecutive game at Goss Stadium.

OSU went up first with two runs each in the first and second innings, but the Sun Devils (15-17, 6-9) answered with a four-run third.

Hainline’s home run in the third put the Beavers up 6-4, and OSU went out 7-4 on a Canon Reeder single. The Sun Devils again, however, scored three in the fourth to tie the game.

Then that set the table. Neither team scored in the fifth, but Wilson Weber, in a pinch hit at bat, blooped a single over the shortstop’s head for the go-ahead run in the sixth. Turley added to the lead in the seventh with his ninth home run of the year.

The OSU bullpen held Arizona State to three hits over the final five scoreless innings. AJ Hutcheson earned the win to improve to 2-2 after going 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Bridger Holmes saved his sixth game of the year by recording the game’s final three outs.

Ryan Schiefer, the second of three pitchers for the Sun Devils, took the loss to drop to 0-2. He allowed six hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State stays home for a non-conference matchup versus Portland Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. The game will air live via the Beaver Sports Radio Network and an OSU live stream, with the direct link available at osubeavers.com

Oregon State Notes

- The teams combined for 10 extra-base hits in the first five innings of play.

- Oregon State’s sweep of Arizona State was the Beavers’ first versus the Sun Devils since 2017. It was the first sweep at home since 2016.

OSU Athletics