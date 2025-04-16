OSU GYM: Jade Carey Set for NCAA Championships

She’s a seven-time WCGA First Team All-American, two-time WCGA Second Team All-American, and has 16 WCGA Regular Season All-American honors. Having won all five events in the 2025 NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Semifinal, Carey is now up to eight Region Championships in her career.

In 2022, she finished fourth in the all-around at the NCAA Championships, along with a second-place finish on bars, while 2023 culminated in another silver medal, this time on bars. Last year in 2024, Carey posted a 39.700 in the all-around to earn yet another silver medal on the biggest stage, also placing second on floor and third on beam.

Including the postseason, Carey currently holds the program record for career event titles (168), perfect 10s (16) and has accounted for 26 of the 27 all-around scores of 39.700 or higher in program history. A two-time Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year, she also won Pac-12 Championships on floor (2023 and 2024), bars (2024), beam (2023) and in the all-around (2022 and 2023).

Not only does it factor in athletic success, but also things like academics and community involvement, where Carey excels. She’s the co-president of Women LEAD, a student-athlete club dedicated to empowering female athletes, and helped host a sports symposium for young girls on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and is in the top five percent of student athlete volunteers at OSU. As a student, Carey has been on the honor roll seven different times and has several terms completed with a 4.0 GPA.

Jade Carey won the prestigious AAI award on Tuesday, joining Mary Ayotte-Law (1982), Joy Selig (1991) and Chari Knight (1994) as the only Beavers to win the award. Focused on recognizing the top senior female gymnast in the nation for her "dedication, leadership, and excellence in the sport," it is often likened to the Heisman Trophy for women’s gymnastics.

Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions, slated for Thursday at 4:30 and 9 p.m. ET; with LSU in the second session, Carey will be competing at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday in a competition that will air live on ESPN2.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oregon State’s Jade Carey has qualified as an individual for the 2025 NCAA National Championships and will compete in the all-around on Thursday, rotating with LSU.

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR

MORE: Carey Wins AAI Award | Beavers Take Down UCLA | Day 12 Nuggets: Defense Strikes Back | WATCH: Day 12 Interviews | WATCH: Day 12 Highlights | 2026 ATH Schedules OSU OV

REWRITTEN:

With all this success, Carey has quite literally rewritten the record book. In the history of Oregon State gymnastics, there have been 235 different Beaver routines to earn a 9.950 or higher; Carey has accounted for 103 of those, or 43.8%. When it comes to all-around scores, 26 out of the 27 all-around scores 39.700 or better belong to Carey, which is 96.3%. When it comes to perfect 10s, her 16 as a Beaver account for some 43.2% of the 37 total perfect scores in program history, with two on vault, two on bars, two on beam and 10 on floor; broken down by year she had three as a freshman (2022), seven as a sophomore (2023), two as a junior (2024), and enters the NCAA Championships with four as a senior in 2025.

BEYOND DOMINANT:

As a senior, Carey has made 13 appearances, becoming the first gymnast in Pac-12 history to win both the beam and all-around titles in every single regular season appearance on her way to 51 event titles and eight all-around scores of 39.700 or higher. She tied for the fourth-highest all-around score in NCAA history on March 15 against Air Force, recording a 39.925 thanks to a pair of 10s on floor and beam to go with her 9.975 bars score and 9.950 on vault., while going 39.800 or better in five different meets.

DOUBLE TROUBLE:

Carey became the 13th gymnast in NCAA history to complete the gym slam on March 4, 2023, earning a perfect score on beam to make it one on each event. In that Air Force meet on March 15, Carey earned her second career 10 on the beam, making it two gym slams in her illustrious career.

CLEAN SWEEP:

Carey dominated the NCAA Regional, earning a perfect floor exercise score on her way to being crowned Region Champion on all five events, outright winning or tying for first on vault, bars, beam floor and in the all-around during the semifinal round. Earning a trio of 9.950s on vault, bars and beam with a perfect floor score, the Phoenix, Ariz., native finished with a 39.850 in the all-around to qualify for the NCAA Championships as an individual.

She added a 39.700 all-around score during the Regional Final, which was the highest in the meet, while also winning the floor and beam event titles.

LEGENDARY:

Named head coach ahead of the 1998 season, Tanya Chaplin officially surpassed 500 career head-to-head victories down in Tuscaloosa, all of which have come at the help of the Oregon State program. With a career winning percentage of 61.8, Chaplin has won more than 50% of her head-to-head matchups in 24 different seasons, while the team’s unparalleled success has culminated in 13 team appearances at the NCAA Championships, six Pac-12 Coach of the Year awards, two Pac-12 Championships two Pac-12 Regular Season Championships, and two Region Championships.

ALL EYES ON US:

Record-breaking performances in front of record-breaking crowds typified the 2025 season. In a year with six home meets, Oregon State welcomed a program record 34,666 fans, an average of 5,778, while also setting the record for highest attended meet when 9,042 fans watched the Beavers earn the fourth-highest team score in program history with a 197.700 against Air Force on March 15.

That Air Force meet was just the second time that OSU sold out a meet and it was the first time packing over 9,000 fans into Gill Coliseum, which came some four months after the team announced it had set a season ticket sales record for the fourth-consecutive year.

OSU Athletics