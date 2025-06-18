AJ Singer Named Gold Glove Winner At Second Base

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State junior AJ Singer has been named the Rawlings Gold Glover winner at second base, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced on Wednesday.

Singer is the third Beaver to earn a Gold Glove since the ABCA began awarding them in 2007. Nick Madrigal was selected at second base in 2017, and Adley Rutschman took the honor at catcher in 2019.

Singer committed just two errors over 247 chances, sporting a .992 fielding percentage. He was a part of 37 double plays and spearheaded an Oregon State defense that finished with a .980 fielding percentage.

The Glendale, Ariz., native played in 64 of the team’s 65 games in 2025. He also excelled at the plate, batting .312 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 39 runs batted in.

OSU Athletics