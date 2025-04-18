Oregon State Football Notebook: Rebuilding Edges, Freshman Standout, & MORE

With the Oregon State football team having wrapped up the regular portion of spring practices and gearing up for the spring game on Saturday, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan gives you the latest on the edge rushers

Oregon State has recently had a bevy of treasures at the edge rusher position, with notable names like Andrew Chatfield, John McCartan, Cory Stover, and Nikko Taylor all donning the orange and black in their careers.

However, with three of those guys graduating after 2023, the 2024 campaign was a real struggle for the Beavers in rushing the passer. They ranked dead last (133rd) in college football with just seven sacks on the season, a far cry from 2023, when the Beavers averaged 2.8 per game, good for 14th-best in the country.

So, how do the Beavers ultimately get back to that level of defense? Transfer portal additions, returning guys, and internal growth should fuel a much better product in 2025.

The Beavers added to that room this offseason with the additions of Nebraska transfer Kai Wallin and Southern Utah’s Walker Harris from the transfer portal, along with Taylor returning for an extra season thanks to the recent JUCO ruling.

While the sack numbers weren’t good last season, Taylor was easily the Beavers’ most effective pass-rusher, so keeping him with the new additions is like a bevy of riches.

What sold both Wallin and Harris on coming to Corvallis? As Harris mentioned, the perfect place to play outside linebacker is in head coach Trent Bray’s defensive scheme.

“I think this is the perfect edge-setting defense.” Harris said, “If you want to play edge, come to Oregon State; it’s the place to be.”

Wallin also mentioned that the environment around Corvallis and Oregon State was another factor in his decision to play for the Beavers ahead of the 2025 season.

“I visited Corvallis coming out of JUCO, when Bray was the DC and had a good feel for the town,” Wallin said “So having those ties within the coaching staff was big and when I came on my visit he (Bray) was the head coach primarily, but week one or two when the announcement was made about him switching to DC, I lit up.”