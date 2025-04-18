Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections (4/18)

With Baseball America & D1 Baseball coming out with its most recent field of 64 projection this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this mid-April projection...

Of the recent postseason projections, this is the first that has seen the Beavers jump into the top-eight seed-wise, so it's further headway the Beavers have made with their now eight-game win streak...

In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team is in the national seed picture, checking in as the No. 8 national seed. This regional lineup would be interesting as it would have Oregon, Kansas, & Gonzaga in the Corvallis Regional, paired with the No. 9 overall seed LSU...

Following Oregon State baseball's sweep of Cal State Fullerton over the weekend and its midweek win against UCLA, the Beavers have risen in the Baseball America postseason projection this week.

The Beavers jumped one spot from last week, now checking in as the No. 9 overall seed, just outside of the top-eight national seed picture. The Beavers would be paired with No. 8 seed LSU in this hypothetical projection...

The upward movement in the projections shows the progress they've shown on the field since the Nebraska series loss is resonating in the national picture, which is important come Selection Monday.

Also of note, the Beavers' RPI has surged over this seven-game win streak, ranking No. 8 and up four spots over the last week...

Oregon State (27-7) remains on the road this weekend, playing Cal State Northridge (8-24) in a Thursday-Saturday set due to Easter Sunday.