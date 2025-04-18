Jade Carey Finishes Fourth in All-Around at 2025 NCAA Championships

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oregon State senior Jade Carey placed fourth in the all-around at the 2025 NCAA Championships, posting a 39.6250 on Thursday inside Dickies Arena.

Friday’s performance marked the third career top four all-around performance at nationals for Carey, who also finished in a tie for third place on the beam. Including a second place all-around finish in 2024 and top three finishes on bars (second – 2022), beam (second – 2022, third – 2023) and floor (second – 2024), she has now has five top-three finishes in her career.

Rotating with LSU, Carey started out on bars and earned a 9.9125 with some momentum that she took the second rotation, when the Phoenix, Ariz., native was given a 9.950 for a beautiful beam routine. The 9.950 was her third career 9.950-plus at the NCAA Championships, a score that finished tied for third best across the two sessions of competition.

After another 9.9125 on floor, Carey was given a 9.850 in the final rotation on vault, finishing the meet with a 39.625 that was less than one tenth of a point away from Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers, who was crowned all-around champion with a 39.7125.

In the final standings, Carey’s vault score tied for 14, bars was tied for 13, beam tied for third and floor was tied for tenth across the two session competition.

Carey finishes her senior season with an impressive 51 event titles across 14 appearances and is coming off a sweep of the Region Championships in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on April 4.

OSU Athletics