Oregon State Partners With Teamworks Influencer For The Woodshop

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University Athletics is partnering with Teamworks Influencer and re-launching The Woodshop, a Name, Image, And Likeness (NIL) marketplace for Beaver student-athletes.

Teamworks Influencer is the industry leading brand and will provide a best-in-class platform for Oregon State’s student-athletes and supporters.

The “Woodshop” enables individuals and businesses to work directly with Oregon State student-athletes to connect, discuss and implement NIL opportunities. Student-athletes can review opportunities, accept deals and receive compensation all in one place.

Once a deal is agreed upon, the business can use the Woodshop to create a transaction that directly pays the student-athlete without any transaction fees and automates a disclosure to the Influencer Compliance Ledger.

Those wishing to work with Oregon State student-athletes in NIL opportunities can click here to search, filter and then initiate conversation.

“Teamworks Influencer is a leader in the NIL marketplace and we’re thrilled to partner with them,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics. “This will enhance NIL opportunities for businesses and our student-athletes and further their education in personal branding.”

The platform will work in conjunction with Oregon State Athletics’ internal team to provide student-athletes with NIL resources, including education, compliance, content sharing, personal branding and agreement disclosure, among others.

“We’re excited to partner with Oregon State University on the re-launch of The Woodshop,” said Teamworks Influencer Senior Account Executive Sean Kelly. “This platform is designed to simplify the NIL process, allowing Beaver student-athletes to seamlessly connect with businesses and fans, monetize their personal brands, and maximize their earning potential. By streamlining transactions and ensuring compliance through automated disclosures, The Woodshop empowers student-athletes to take full advantage of their NIL opportunities in an efficient and secure way.”

About Teamworks Influencer

Teamworks Influencer, available on Teamworks' Operating System for Sports™, is the leading athlete brand-building and NIL business management app for over 270 elite collegiate and professional sports organizations. The Influencer athlete app educates student-athletes, coaches, and staff for the NIL era in a safe and compliant environment, all powered by best-in-class content delivery for student-athletes to access and share content to their social media channels. The Influencer platform also includes the impactful Influencer Exchange. Schools can direct businesses, collectives, and fans seeking to find, communicate with, pay, and report NIL transactions with student-athletes in this school-customized NIL exchange. The Influencer Local Exchange maximizes the student-athlete wallet share while streamlining compliance and tax reporting responsibilities.

