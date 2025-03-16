Oregon State WBB To Play North Carolina In NCAA Tournament

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After a terrific run in the WCC Tournament, where they took home the trophy and an NCAA Tournament bid, the Oregon State women's basketball team (19-14) will travel to Chapel Hill, NC, to play the North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7).

As predicted by bracketologists, the Beavers earned a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament, facing the No. 13 seed Tar Heels. North Carolina is the host of the four-team regional, which will also include a matchup between West Virginia (six-seed) and the winner of two 11-seeds in Columbia and Washington.

Notably, the Beavers are on the Birmingham side of the bracket, as opposed to the Spokane side.

The Chapel Hill Regional is paired with the Durham Regional, which features No. 2 seed Duke facing No. 15 seed Lehigh, and No. 7 Vanderbilt playing No. 10 seed Oregon.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have interviews and reactions from the team post-selection...