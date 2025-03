WATCH: Oregon State WBB Previews NCAA Tournament vs North Carolina & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck and guards Kennedie Shuler and Tiara Bolden following the NCAA Tournament Selection Show that placed the Beavers in an opening matchup against North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

